Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

TM stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.72. 183,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

