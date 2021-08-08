Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
TM stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.72. 183,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.
About Toyota Motor
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
