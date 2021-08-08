TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TowneBank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TowneBank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

