Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Clorox by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,135,000 after buying an additional 81,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $280,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $162.58. 1,542,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,625. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.79. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $238.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

