Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.78. 3,857,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,193. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.