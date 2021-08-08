Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,265 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.59. 18,386,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,601,654. The stock has a market cap of $234.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

