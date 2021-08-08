Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 2.5% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.44. 2,155,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,994. The company has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $270.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.