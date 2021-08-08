Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UNH traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $415.12. 1,944,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,263. The firm has a market cap of $391.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

