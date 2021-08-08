Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 1,275 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $307.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,875. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

