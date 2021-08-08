Tornado Cash Price Tops $58.26 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.26 or 0.00130843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $59.45 million and approximately $157.02 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00045401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00129064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00147959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,463.36 or 0.99855234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.86 or 0.00778968 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,411 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.