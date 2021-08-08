TOP Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOP has traded 103.7% higher against the dollar. TOP has a market cap of $21.99 million and $8.77 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00055298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.28 or 0.00865409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00100362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00040761 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.