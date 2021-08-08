TOKPIE Hits Market Capitalization of $374,804.77 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $374,804.77 and approximately $294.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

