TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Increased to C$152.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TMXXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TMX Group from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Get TMX Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $112.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.37. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.