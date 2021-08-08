Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.86.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -163.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 237,650 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

