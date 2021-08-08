TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $12.93, but opened at $13.88. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 2,804 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

TMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $655.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

