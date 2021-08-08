Time New Bank (TNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.96 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00054713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.10 or 0.00851616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00099524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00040506 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

