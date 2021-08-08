Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 9,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 99,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Timberline Resources news, Director David C. Mathewson purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

