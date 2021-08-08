Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Sells $4,224,000.00 in Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $4,401,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 538.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

