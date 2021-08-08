TheStreet Upgrades Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bel Fuse stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

