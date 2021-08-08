TheStreet Lowers Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

EGO stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.22. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

