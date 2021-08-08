Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) & Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Critical Comparison

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) and Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Oncorus alerts:

This table compares Oncorus and Theratechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncorus N/A N/A -$48.30 million ($9.35) -1.42 Theratechnologies $45.18 million 6.15 -$4.66 million N/A N/A

Theratechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Oncorus.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oncorus and Theratechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncorus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Theratechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oncorus currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.49%. Given Oncorus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oncorus is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Oncorus and Theratechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncorus N/A N/A N/A Theratechnologies -11.57% -14.31% -4.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Oncorus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Theratechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oncorus beats Theratechnologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers. It is also developing ONCR-GBM, a preclinical stage oHSV program for treating brain cancer through intratumoral injection; and synthetic viral immunotherapies based on Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus. Oncorus, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 combined with Merck's cancer immunotherapy KEYTRUDA in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.