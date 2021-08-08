The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. United Bank boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 420,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,831,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 74,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $283,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $69.31. 3,456,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

