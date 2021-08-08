The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after buying an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,021,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMPL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

