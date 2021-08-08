The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHYF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth $78,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

