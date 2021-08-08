The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Reduced by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,030,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,354. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

