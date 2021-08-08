The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

NYSE NYT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. 1,345,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,354. The New York Times has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

