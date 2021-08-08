The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $25.14. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 110 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.
Several analysts have commented on MTW shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $881.92 million, a P/E ratio of -60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.45.
The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
