The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.26, but opened at $25.14. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.

Several analysts have commented on MTW shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 7.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $881.92 million, a P/E ratio of -60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.45.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

