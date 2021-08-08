The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues Earnings Results

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The Manitowoc updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MTW traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 303,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,907. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $881.92 million, a P/E ratio of -60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.45.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. increased their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.