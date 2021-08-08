The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The Joint updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ JYNT traded up $13.77 on Friday, hitting $104.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,943. The Joint has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $106.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.25.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JYNT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

