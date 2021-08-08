The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,788,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.