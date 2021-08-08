The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $13.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVI. reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CVR Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
