The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $13.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVI. reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. On average, research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CVR Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

