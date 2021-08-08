The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock opened at $397.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $398.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

