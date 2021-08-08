The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Neutral

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded down $15.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.01. 5,695,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,256. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $433.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of -1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 14.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

