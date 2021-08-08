The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Shares of The First of Long Island stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $529.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. The First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,256,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,644,000 after buying an additional 157,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

