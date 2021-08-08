The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of The First Bancshares stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $823.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The First Bancshares by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

