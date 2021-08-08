The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $328.83 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.14 and a 1-year high of $336.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.27.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,693 shares of company stock worth $99,498,244 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

