The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $404.92.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.00. The stock had a trading volume of 222,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.31. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $294.93 and a 52 week high of $425.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.