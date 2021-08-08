The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84. In the last quarter, insiders sold 422,687 shares of company stock worth $30,816,443. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.27. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.