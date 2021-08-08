The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84. Insiders have sold a total of 422,687 shares of company stock worth $30,816,443 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

