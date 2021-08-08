The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA opened at $231.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.44. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

