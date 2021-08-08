The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $116.27

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.27 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 118.10 ($1.54). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 117.10 ($1.53), with a volume of 1,183,824 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 0.54 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

