The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $31,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 111.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.82. 2,029,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,009. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.22.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.18.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

