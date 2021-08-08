Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.47 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

