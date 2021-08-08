TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $213,350.81 and approximately $32,996.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

