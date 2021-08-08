TERA Hits Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, TERA has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. TERA has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $135,586.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00147288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,265.79 or 0.99808857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.10 or 0.00791657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

