TenX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.91 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. TenX has a market capitalization of $15.59 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be bought for about $0.0760 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TenX

TenX is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

