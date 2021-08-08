TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on T. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price objective (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.66.

T stock opened at C$28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.76. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$28.44. The company has a market cap of C$36.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.13.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

