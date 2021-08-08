Teekay (NYSE:TK) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Teekay has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.