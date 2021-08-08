Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSVNF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

