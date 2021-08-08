Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,500 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

PK opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

