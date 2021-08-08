Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,681 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,795,000 after acquiring an additional 736,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,381 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $112.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

